Michael Finney Sr, Briceville

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Michael Finney Sr. age 65, of Briceville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on August 13, 1957, in DuQuion, Il to the late Robert Finney Sr. and Cecila Balheimer. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by mother of his children, Janey Adkins; grandmother Ann Finney, son Gary George, brothers James and Robert Finney, sister Brenda Finney.

Survived by his sons Benjamin Finney and Michael Finney Jr and wife Misty, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Jeff and Joe Finney, sisters Melissa Finney, Cindy Finney, Jan Vaicius, Judy Wheat, Beth Jacobs, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

A service will be held at Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church 125 Guy Jones Road Coalfield, TN on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Nancy Louise Henderson Hightower Alley, 94, Clinton

Nancy Louise Henderson Hightower Alley, age 94, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: