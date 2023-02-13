Michael Edward “Bubba” Mayes, 55

Michael Edward “Bubba” Mayes, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home. “Uncle Bubba” had the biggest heart and was a rock for so many people. He will be greatly missed by all his babies. Bubba leaves behind his soul mate and love of his life, Lisa Taylor Mayes; children, Taylor, and Caleb Mayes; and many other relatives & loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Weatherford Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A Celebration of Bubba’s life will be held at 7 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael, please visit our floral store.

