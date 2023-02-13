McNally recovering after pacemaker implanted

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 10 Views

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said Friday that he underwent a successful procedure to have a pacemaker implanted following a health scare on Thursday. McNally, whose 5th State Senatorial District includes Anderson County, first started feeling ill on Thursday morning and went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the urging of a colleague to get it checked out. Late Thursday night, he tweeted that tests indicated he would likely need a pacemaker, and on Friday, the procedure was performed. On his social media accounts, McNally said that he was resting comfortably and that he was hoping to return to work as soon as possible. We wish Lt. Governor McNally a speedy and full recovery.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Arrest made in South Roane County Shooting

Clifford Amos Koontz, 50 On February 10, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: