Mary “Sue” Melhorn, 88

Mary “Sue” Melhorn, Mom and Granny, died Thursday, February 9, 2023. On August 24, 1934, she was born Mary Sue Powers in Harriman, Tennessee to Winfield and Helen (Hickman) Powers.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfield and Helen (Hickman) Powers, five brothers, William, Harvey, Larry, Jerry, and Paul Powers, and her sister Viola Baker.



She is survived by daughters Susan (Rick) Owens of Kingston, TN, and Teresa Cook Bates of Corryton, TN; granddaughter Sarah (Barry) Reed and their children, great-granddaughters Hallie and Ava of Seymour, TN; grandson Daniel Owens and his son, great-grandson Danny Owens of Sevierville, TN; grandson LaRue Cook of Decatur, GA and brother, Terry (Donna) Powers of Harriman, TN and a plethora of nieces and nephews, and Eldon “Mel” Melhorn, husband/companion.



If you wanted to see her face light up just ask about her time at Farm Bureau in Kingston with her Farm Bureau family and “farmers”. It would get even brighter if she could tell you about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing pleasured her more than entertaining for family reunions, birthday parties, and get-togethers with friends at her lake home.



Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel of Kingston with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Because of her love of children- in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Melhorn Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sue Melhorn please visit our Sympathy Store.

