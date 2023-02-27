Marguerita “Annette” Dixon, 59

Mrs. Marguerita “Annette” Dixon– Age 59, responded to God’s call to come home, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Annette was born on January 25, 1964. She was raised in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Maxine Davidson and Bobby J. Washington.

She graduated from Clinton High School in 1982.

She was last employed with Legacy Critique Inc. in Oak Ridge as an Administrative Assistant before taking an early leave of absence to care for her Mother Maxine in 2008.

Annette’s life fully reflected her love for God and her family. She was a good faithful servant who fought the good fight, kept the faith, and finished her course. She could always be found sharing the goodness of God and His great works. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN where she served as a member of the United Methodist Women and sang in the choir. She also was a devoted Vice President for the Ellis Family Reunion.

Annette enjoyed studying the word of God, reading various novels, traveling extensively, loving on, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She was known to those closest to her as Momma, Nanny, Sis, Aunt Nette, or Annie Bell.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 35 years, Craig Dixon; parents Maxine Davidson, Bobby Washington, and stepfather Willie Davidson Sr., sisters: Mabel Jeanette Moore, Gail Washington, and Margarine “Niece” Davidson.

She leaves to cherish the blessings and loving memories of her life:

Three Children, Camill (Darius) Bostick of Midland, NC; Tyra (Geoffrey) Lee of Oak Ridge, TN; Jordan Dixon of Charleston, SC; four sisters Bobbie (Timothy) Rowe of Salisbury, NC; Kristi Washington of Oak Ridge, TN; Sylvia Washington of Oak Ridge, TN; Lynn Winters of Aurora, CO; two brothers, Willie “Jamie” Davidson Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN; Bossie (Becky) Davidson of Rockwood, TN; grandchildren, Montario Washington, Cameron Bostick, CaMayah Lee, Carion Bostick, Azariah Lee, Jaida Lee, Cayden Bostick, Elianna Dixon, Dakota Dixon, and Kourtlyn Lee; great-grandson, Emmett Washington; special nieces and nephews, a loving host of Aunts, Uncles, Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Thursday, March 2, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with her funeral service to immediately follow in the chapel. Annette’s graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

