Margaret Jourolmon England, Clinton

Margaret Jourolmon England, 82, of Clinton, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on January 31st, 2023. She was a long-time member of Trinity Community Church. Margaret was a teacher for over 30 years teaching in Florida and East Tennessee in Elementary, Middle, and Alternative schools. She started two private schools in Florida and was the principal of one. She also taught special education classes and owned a tutoring business. She had a reputation as being able to teach the unteachable and many children learned to read with her methods. In her church, she served joyfully teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school, and at the homeschool co-op. She had a heart for children and adopted seven children in addition to giving a home to over 50 foster children.

She is survived by her children: Ashley Richardson (husband Matt), Nathan England, Jerry England, Alexis England, Stephanie (Libby) England, Tiffany England, Bobby Brock, and Rob Dodson; grandchildren: “Little” Ashley Richardson, Ryan England, Daniel Richardson, Hannah Richardson, Willow England, Julia Richardson, Jesse Dodson, and Eli Braden; her sister Betty Shattuck and brother in law Jerry Shattuck; and two ex-husbands: John Shevchenko and Alan England.

Preceding her in death were her parents: Elizabeth Jourolmon and Courtland Jourolmon and siblings: Joanne Courtland and Jerome Courtland.

A celebration of life will be held on February 10th at Trinity Community Church in Powell. Family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. and the service will be at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization benefiting foster and adoption, YWAM of Knoxville, or Trinity Community Church children’s ministry.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has had the honor of serving the family of Margaret England.

