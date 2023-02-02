Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

UPDATE: The man has now been identified by

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given.

A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County.

The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.

Harriman Police and Fire personnel were first on the scene and located the body of a man believed to be in his 40s by the side of the tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner and his body was taken to the Roane Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will pass along more information as it becomes available.

