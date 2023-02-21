Lynn Bane Knox, Rockwood

Mrs. Lynn Bane Knox, age 64, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Spring City Care and Rehab Center in Spring City, Tennessee. She was born July 16, 1958, in Fort Hauchuca, Arizona but has spent most of her life in Rockwood. Lynn was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was formerly a medical lab technician at the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Curtis “Dude” Bane; and an infant sister, Regina Carol Bane.

Survivors include:

Husband: Al Knox of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Stacey Phillips (Wesley) of Delano, TN

Son: Jason Courtney of Knoxville, TN

Mother: Rosemary Bane of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Trey, Adela, and Balyncia

Great Granddaughter: Athena

Sister: Annette Chitwood of Loudon, TN

Brother: Clint Bane (Monica) of Jacksboro, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery; 699 E. Strang Street; Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment Bro. Dale Barger officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Lynn Bane Knox.

