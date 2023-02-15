Local Veterans Organization is celebrating their long-standing presence in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE TENNESSEE —- Only a few organizations in Oak Ridge have stood the test of time to remain active for 75 years, which makes the celebration of the AMVETS 75th Anniversary a very special occasion.

AMVETS is an organization of Veterans Serving Veterans, and they are proud to announce their 75th Anniversary and Veterans Appreciation Celebration on March 11, 2023, at 190 Adams Lane, Oak Ridge. The event will be held from 11am to 3pm with the official Post Dedication Ceremony at 1pm.

Activities will include Summer Knights Car Club Cruise-In, Live Music by Dynamic Panic, Photo and Tell Us a Story Booths, Kids Coloring Table and Corn Hole. Lunch can be purchased from Bunnz Food Truck and Noodz Food Truck as well as smoothies from Drink Smooth.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to bring their family to celebrate and show appreciation for your favorite veterans or active-duty service members.

Janelle Arthur (Photo Submitted)

To start the celebration weekend off, Oliver Springs native and American Idol Top 5 Finalist, Janelle Arthur will be in concert at the Post on Friday March 10 at 7pm, tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at The Garage Bar and Grill or Pro Service Motor Sports in Oliver Springs, TN.

For additional event information contact: Mary Pickens 865.919.7374

