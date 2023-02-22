Linna Guo, 62

Linna Guo, age 62, passed away Monday, February 20, 2022. She was born in Changzhou, China. Linna was a very smart and beautiful woman. She obtained a degree in structural engineering in China before moving to the United States where she obtained a Bachelors in software engineering. She was talented in Chinese dancing and singing Chinese opera. Linna was someone whose smile lit up every room she walked into. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed.

Linna was preceded in death by her mother, Huanqin Xu. Survivors include loving husband, Arden Geier; daughter, Grace Wu; father, Dahai Guo; brother, Bo Guo; and many other friends & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Chinese Christian Church of Knoxville and Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier with Pastor Bobby McCoy and Pastor Fong-Yuen Ding officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

