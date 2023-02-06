Linda Kay Toman, Clinton

Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 27, 1950, to Leonard and Marilyn Toman. Linda was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by, mother Marilyn Polley, and her brother.

Survived by father Leonard Toman, children April Curtis husband Kenneth, Alfred Martin wife Amy, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 7 brothers, and 3 sisters. A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gambe Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Scott Wilks officiating. Linda will be buried at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. www.holleygamble.com

