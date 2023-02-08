Leland D. Grice, 93, passed away on February 6, 2023, at his home in Harriman, TN. Leland was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Grice; parents, Roy and Edna Grice; brothers, Roy Jr. and Maurice (Bunny) Grice; and infant son, David Craig Grice.

He is survived by daughters; Leigh Ann Ferren, Sandra Grice, and Cyd Grice-Tarrier; sons-in-law, Mitch Ferren and Michael Terrier; grandchildren; Candice Simpson, Jennifer Dawson, and Connor Tarrier; five great-grandchildren and 3 nephews and nieces.

Leland was an avid sports enthusiast and played basketball and football at Oakdale High School where he graduated. Following high school, he enlisted in the military where he served in the Berlin Airlift. Most of his post-military career was spent working at Y-12 Nuclear Facility. Leland was a faithful member, Sunday School Teacher, and Deacon at South Harriman Baptist Church. Leland was devoted to his family, his country, and his Lord. His sense of humor was infectious and his love spread abundantly to those who knew him.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at South Harriman Baptist Church with burial to follow in Emory Heights Cemetery, Pastor James Griffith and Sam Leslie officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to service. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Grice Family.

