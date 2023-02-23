Lavana Ruth Sisson Huddleston, 97

Lavana Ruth Sisson Huddleston went to be with the Lord Jesus on February 22, 2023, in Rocky Face, Georgia. Ruth was born in Windrock, Tennessee, on September 8, 1925, and was a lifelong resident of the Coalfield/Oliver Springs area.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Huddleson, parents, William David and Beulah (White) Sisson, sister-in-law, Patsy Sisson, as well as brothers, Ronnie Lynn Sisson, W.D. Sisson, Jr., Warren Sisson, and Wendell Quentin Sisson.

She is survived by brothers Harry (Marilyn) Sisson of Helena, AL. and Perry (Penney) Sisson, of Cohutta, GA, children: Lanny (Carla) Huddleston of Oak Ridge, Lois Huddleston of Knoxville, and Karen (Dean) Mayes of Rocky Face, GA, sisters-in-law: Earlene Sisson of Oak Ridge, Susan Borts of Marietta, GA, and Marcenia Sisson of Sale Creek, TN, grandchildren: Misty (Neil) Hasty of Tunnel Hill, GA, Sunshine (Curtis) Narramore of Rocky Face, GA, Hope (Tyler) Saunders of Cohutta, GA, Katharine (Matt) LeCraw of Marysville, CA, Loren (Jessica) Huddleston of Reno, NV, Erika Edmonds of Knoxville, and 11 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She had many special friends including Juanita McGinnis of Kingston, Melissa Massengill of Petros, Nancy and Lonnie Byrge of Oliver Springs, and Nadine Cobble of Knoxville.

When she was only 18 and 19, Ruth worked as a “Calutron Girl” in Oak Ridge as part of the Manhattan Project. Later, Ruth earned her BS degree in Education and MA degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Tennessee. She taught two summers at Knoxville College, high and elementary school at Coalfield, and one year at Windrock in the mining camp. In both high schools, she served as Beta Club sponsor for 30 years. In addition, she served as Guidance Counselor at Coalfield High and Oliver Springs High, completing a total of 36 years in the teaching profession. After retirement, Ruth worked as a leader in Weight Watchers, both in Harriman and Kingston. She enjoyed writing letters and cards to people, especially in her church at Central Baptist in Oak Ridge. She also enjoyed reading, music, teaching, Instagram, talking with friends and former students, crocheting, and collecting magnets. Most of all, she enjoyed and loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren, Luke and Belle, who helped take care of her in the final months of her life. She was a great lady and made a difference in numerous lives.

The family will receive friends from 11-1 PM with the Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM on February 25, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. A Committal Service will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oliver Springs Historical Society at oshistorical.com or PO Box 409 Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Huddleston family. www.sharpfh.com.

Ruth Huddleston participated in the Center for Oak Ridge Oral History project here is her interview from April 28, 2015.

http://coroh.oakridgetn.gov/corohfiles/videojs/Huddleston_Ruth.htm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

