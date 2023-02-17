Kingston PD to Host Safety Seat Checkpoint

The Kingston Police Department is pleased to announce that we will be conducting a child safety seat check-up event on March 18th from 10am till lpm at the Gravel Pit located at 303 W. Race Street.

The Kingston Police Department will be partnering with the Oak Ridge Police Department, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and several other local agencies for this event.

Funding for officers’ pay will be provided by a grantfrom the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. This grant is a yearly grant from the State of Tennessee to promote community-based traffic safety enforcement and education.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of deathfor children ages 1 to 13 in America. All too often individuals are confused about the child safety seats and the proper use of them.

This event is intended to educate parents or caregivers on proper usage of safety seats and seatbelts to keep children safe as possible.

Everyone is welcome to come out and join us for thisevent. Help us keep our roadways safe for our community.

