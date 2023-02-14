Kingston PD Makes Arrest of Woman on Several Charges

On January 31 at a approximately 1503 hours, Detective Keith Kile observed Erica Howe operating a red Chevrolet Camaro on Paint Rock Ferry road. Detective Kile had knowledge that Erica Howe had a warrant for her arrest out of Roane County General Sessions Court for failure to appear. Detective Kile performed a traffic stop on the red Camaro on Dogwood Lane.
Upon speaking with Ms. Howe, she stated that she didn’t have any license to Detective Kile. Detective Kile placed Erica Howe under arrest for the outstanding warrant. A inventory of the vehicle revealed numerous baggies that are commonly used the sale of illegal drugs, a set of digital scales, $4649.00 in cash and a small Sentry safe.
A narcotics drug dog was brought to the scene by the Harriman Police Department. The dog alerted on the vehicle.
A search warrant was applied for and granted for the small Sentry safe. When the safe was opened, 174.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were discovered.
Erika Howe was placed under arrest and transported to the Roane County Detention Center for the outstanding warrant.
On 02/13/2023, this case was presented before the Roane County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned indictments for driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/sale/ delivery of methamphetamine.
The Kingston Police Department would like to thank agents with the Harriman Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Department, TBI and the 9TH Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their help on this case.
Erica Shae Howe
|Race
|W
|Sex
|F
|Eye Color
|HAZ
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|115
|Height
|5 05
|Admit Date
|01-31-2023
|Admit Time
|3:36 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Failure To Appear
|01-31-2023
|General Sessions Stevens
|02-21-2023
|No Bond
|Roane
|KINGSTON – TN0730200
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-08-2023
|General Sessions Stevens
|02-21-2023
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|KINGSTON – TN0730200
|Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
|01-31-2023
|Criminal Court Wicks
|02-27-2023
|$13,750.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess
|01-31-2023
|Criminal Court Wicks
|02-27-2023
|$13,750.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Driving While In Possession Of Methamphetamine
|01-31-2023
|Criminal Court Wicks
|02-27-2023
|$13,750.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
|01-31-2023
|Criminal Court Wicks
|02-27-2023
|$13,750.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000