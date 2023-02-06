Kimberly Diane McLemore Hall, Petros

Kimberly Diane McLemore Hall, age 45 of Petros, TN, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Olivia Cheyenne Hall.

She leaves behind her husband, Michael Dewayne Hall; three sons: Michael “Mikey” Dewayne Hall II, Austin Michael Hall, Connor Jacob Hall; one daughter, Abigail “Abby” Elizabeth Hall all of Petros, TN; mother, Wilma Sue Storms of Cookeville, TN; two sisters: Sue Ann Flatt and Chrystal Gail Christian; brother, Brandon Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN; father & mother-in-law Joey and Donna Hall; sister-in-law Jennifer Fields and husband, Robert, and brother-in-law Joe Hall along with several nieces and nephews of Sparta, TN.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 7 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Petros Church of God Fellowship, with the funeral to follow at 2:00 with Bro. Jamie Basler officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately at the Petros Cemetery in Petros, TN.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Kimberly Hall of Petros, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

