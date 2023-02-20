Kenneth Randall Easter, 69

Kenneth Randall Easter, born November 13, 1953, passed away peacefully at his home in the Claxton community of Powell, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after suffering from chronic pain and illness for many years. Randy had worked as a machinist for nearly 25 years at Boeing. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew Jackson Easter & Gladys Easter, Benjamin Alexander & Lula Alexander; father, Kenneth Jackson Easter; sister, Melissa Gillis; and uncle, Benny Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Easter; sons, Ryan Easter, and Jason Rutherford & wife, Courtney; daughters, Candi Easter, Christy Edmondson & husband, Charles, and Maggie Hall & husband, Perry; loving mother, Margaret Easter; sister, Kimberly Ruth Ann Brummitt; and his eleven beloved grandchildren, Rylee, Brooklyn, Autym, Abygael, Matthew, Alexander, Alayna, Sarah, Alyviah, Liam, and Evelyn.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Michael Hall officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Randall Easter, please visit our floral store.

