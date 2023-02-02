Kelby Scott Rice

July 22, 1968 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 54)

Kelby Rice, 54, of Coalfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, encompassed by his adoring family. Originally from Dayton Ohio, Kelby cultivated the quality of building relationships with the people he encountered. Kelby‘s smile was infectious, and was unquestionably one of the most outgoing, fun-loving man that ever graced this earth. Following his graduation in 1987 from Coalfield high school, Kelby would kick off his 30-year mission as a distinguished firefighter and fire chief with the Coalfield Volunteer fire department. Coupled with this passion, you could inevitably spot Kelby on a dirt race track, pursuing adventure, displaying his admiration for marksmanship activities, and as an avid car enthusiast. Kelby rejoiced in restoring anything by hand. Above all, family was the most important to Kelby. He lived a life that thrived on being the best father imaginable and dedicated himself as a godly husband.

Preceded in death by:

Father : Terry Rice.

Brother : Jerry Singleton.

Nephew : JC Singleton.

Mother-in-Law Linda Whitson and Father-in-Law Jeffrey Whitson.

Survived by:

Mother : Donna Rice.

Wife : Beth Whitson Rice.

Daughters :Courtney Burress and husband Doug ,Tymber Luna and husband Darren

Son : Corben Rice

Sister : Ruthie Fadnek and husband Andy.

Sister : Shannon Ledford and Jamie.

Brother-in-law : Raymond Whitson and wife Laura.

Nephews : Corey Singleton and Wife Brooke, Logan Fadnek and fiancé Kaitlyn Bailey

Niece : Lindsey Verner and husband Corey.

Grandchildren : Destiny and Dakota Luna.

Great Nieces : Cheyenne,and Caselyn .

Great Nephew Cage.

Special friend and mother of his beautiful daughters Tammy Jean Rice.

Special Cousin whom was more like a son, Anthony Rice and wife Candance.

Best Friend of over 40 years Gary Lively and wife Stephanie.

Visitation will be held at Middle Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm.

The funeral will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Corey Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.

To leave a note for Kelby’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

