Jury Verdict Returned on Defendant Royce Scott Earley

Following an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and indictments by the Anderson County Grand Jury in March of 2020, Royce Scott Earley, age 45, was charged with Rape of a Child x3 and Incest x3. Mr. Earley has remained out on bond since the charging of this case in December 2019.

Prosecutors obtained convictions against a man who raped his eight (8) year old daughter. Royce Scott Earley, age 45, was found guilty on February 16, 2023 after a three (3) day trial, on Rape of a Child x2, Incest x2, and Aggravated Sexual Battery. The Defendant’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody immediately. Judge Ryan M. Spitzer set the case for a sentencing on March 27, 2023.

In the three (3) day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Emily F. Abbott and Sarah W. Keith, explained to the jury that between November 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019, the victim in this matter was raped by the Defendant who was her father. Officers and Detective Slater from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and conducted their investigation.

General Clark would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Assistant District Attorneys Emily F. Abbott and Sarah W. Keith, Judge Ryan M. Spitzer, the Anderson County Criminal Court staff, and the jurors for their exceptional work during the investigation of this case and prosecution of the Defendant. Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator, Katherine Sellers, aided in the prosecution of this case as well.

General Clark remarked “may the delivery of justice and blessings of the almighty allow our young victim to continue in her recovery from the trauma she suffered.”

