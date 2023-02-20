Joyce Kay (Arbaugh) Kyker, Farragut

Joyce Kay (Arbaugh) Kyker, of Farragut, TN, age 86 died of Alzheimer’s at Westmoreland Health & Rehab, Knoxville, TN where she received better than excellent care, along with Avalon Hospice Care. Born in Columbus, OH, 6 Nov. 1936, graduated Mount Lebanon High School, Pittsburgh, PA 1954, Ohio State University School of Nursing 1958, went to work at D. T. Watson Home for Crippled Children, Pittsburgh, PA. Joyce had taken the student train to the 1958 Rose Bowl and fell in love with the January weather of CA. The cold winter in 1960, in her 1957 Bel Air Chevy, found Route 66, went to its end at the Pacific Ocean, and went to work at Sana Monica Hospital. Shortly later, she went to Dr. George Cobley’s Pediatrician office across the street to work. Joyce met Richard E. Kyker at Westwood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles and they married there on 21 Dec 1961. She and family in 1978 moved from Torrance, CA to Kingston, TN (Richard’s old home). Joyce retired in 2005 from the Michael Dunn Center in Kingston. She was a member of the East TN Post Card Club and also compiled her genealogy. Joyce was a member of the Gen. Wm. Lenoir Chapter of the DAR under Peter Sprenkle of PA.

Joyce wanted a family of four children and that dream came true with; Barry Kyker and his son, Andrew; Mary Humphreys and daughters, Kristin Brummitt and Jessica Brummitt; Carol Beyer (Mark) Beyer and children, Justin and Kylie; and Charles Kyker and daughter, Rachael.

Joyce is survived by husband Richard, sister Jan, and brother Jerry.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles Alvin and Margaret Elizabeth (Kuhn) Arbaugh.

Richard would like to thank the CareGivers Group and leader, Kathy Parks, at Kingston First Baptist Church for their support over the last several years. Many thanks to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home for your kind and thoughtful service. Words cannot express our gratitude during this difficult time. Funeral was private with burial in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston was in charge of arrangements.

