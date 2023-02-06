Joyce Annacea Wilson Bradley, Oliver Springs

Joyce Annacea Wilson Bradley, age 79, of Oliver Springs, went to be with Jesus, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born April 21, 1943, Joyce was raised in the Claxton community and attended Clinton High School. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church of Clinton. Joyce loved her family most of all but also loved piecing quilts, canning, growing flowers, fishing, and her little dog, Maggie.

Joyce was preceded in death by husband, James “Jim” Bradley; son, Paul Carr; daughter, Kim Norris & husband, Johnny; parents, James B. & Marie Duncan; brothers, Steven Ray Duncan and Rev. James E. “Jimbo” Duncan. Survivors include son, Greg Carr; granddaughter, Stacey Ferguson & husband, Chris; grandson, Kevin Norris; great-grandchildren, Bradley & Dalaina Ferguson; sisters, Virginia Shelton, Tammy Collette, and Anita Coward; and brother, Bobby Lynn.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to hospice nurses, Mandee Yearwood & Rebecca Fields. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to S.A.R.G. at 124 Newell Ln, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or shelteranimalsrescue.org.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, February 6, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Joyce’s life will follow at 7 pm. Joyce’s ashes will be interred at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at a later time. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

