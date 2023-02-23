Johnnie Leonard Golden, Harriman

Johnnie Leonard Golden, age 48, passed away peacefully in his home in Harriman, Tennessee on February 4, 2023. He was born to Johnnie and Helen Golden on October 8, 1974, who preceded him in his death along with a sister Tabatha A. West and a loving Aunt Alberta Golden.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Terri Golden, as well as two children, his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Makayla Allen, grandchildren, Emberly, Koda, and Lilia Allen. His daughter Mckayla Allen boyfriend Derrick Hamilton and granddaughter Gracelyn Hamilton.

Johnnie loved and cherished every moment spent with his grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings; Sherry, Wendy, and Sherman Golden of Ohio, Brandy and husband Jesse Hurst of Coalfield, Tennessee, Carrie and husband Joe Baratta of Kingston, Tennessee, and Donnie Joe Golden of Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Johnnie leaves behind a long list of nieces and nephews and one great-nephew. He was a member of Piney Grove Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a very loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and will forever be deeply missed. He was a blessing to all those who knew him and had such a big heart.

The family has made cremation arrangements to respect the wishes of Mr. Golden. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Johnnie Leonard Golden.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

