Jimmy Ray Giles, Oliver Springs

Jimmy Ray Giles, age 77, of Oliver Springs, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on February 19, 2023. He was born December 3, 1945, to Howard and Dallas Giles.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and a graduate of Oliver Springs High School. He began working at White Stores in Oak Ridge, followed by Modern Tire & Recapping, Union Carbide, Martin Marietta, and finally the owner of Tri­ County Tires Inc. for over 16 years, where he continued to work until he retired.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending auctions, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grand­kids. He loved meeting people and making connections, telling stories of his life, and could share the early history of Oliver Springs at any time -all you had to do was ask!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dallas Giles;

Sister & Brother-in-law Patsy (Maurice) Hensley;

Sister Betty Stewart;

Brother Jerry Giles;

In-Laws Isaac & Helen Lucille Mayton;

Sisters-in-law Sheila Drewery, Maureen Mayton

Brother-in-law Dannie Mayton; Granddaughter Haley Portner;

Former employees/special friends Herbie Carrol and Lewis Sampsel.

Jimmy leaves behind his wife of over 56 years, Linda K. Giles;

Sons: Jimmy Lee (Tammy) Giles and Timmy (Tellissa) Giles:

Daughters: Katie (Mike) Wecker and Betty (Ramon) Sanchez:

Brother: Steve (Anita)Giles; Brother David (Etta) Giles

Grandchildren: Maci Giles, Eli Giles, Kirstie (Zack) Grindle, Alix (Skylar) Seiber, Cassie (Cory) Braden, Erica Giles, Payten Giles, Skyler Giles, Brittany Aslinger, T.J. Portner, Tristin Romandine and Jaden Sanchez:

Great Grandchildren: Everly Grindle, Delaney Seiber, Violet Cox, Barret Cox, and Kai Romandine;

Brothers-in-law Jim Stewart; Ray Drewery, David (Beth) Mayton; and Steve Mayton; sister-in-law Jennifer Mayton.

Former employee and special friend Thomas Haney; and a host of Nieces/Nephews and friends made throughout his life.

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, at Jackson’s Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs, with service to follow at 4:00 pm, with Bro. Garvin Walls officiating.

