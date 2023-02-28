Jennifer Faye Phillips, Clinton

Jennifer Faye Phillips, age 42 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Jennifer was born in Oak Ridge, Tn. on April 8, 1980, and was the daughter of the late R.C. and Dallas Brummett Phillip. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Lee Phillips; grandparents, Paul and Sarah Brummett, Annie Jones, and Harley Phillips. She has had many challenges since birth, but she never met a stranger. She could put a smile on your face just talking to her. Everyone who ever met her said she was special and she was. She was a Monday’s child and we were blessed to have her as a part of our family. She loved Barney & Friends, Disney, and Christmas.

Jennifer leaves behind her brother LeeRoy Phillips and wife Norma; sister Donna Schwartz and husband Michael; nephew Michael Phillips; niece Jessica Justice and husband Randy, Bekah Wilson, and husband Matt and Mindy Franz and husband Michael; friend Rose Adams and a host of people who considered her as family. She was well-loved by all.

A special thank you to Avalon Hospice for her special care and making her comfort their priority. We feel Hospice nurses are very special.

Jennifer’s family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Curtis Akers officiating.

The family will meet at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tn. at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, for graveside services.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Jennifer Faye Phillips.

