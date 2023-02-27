Janet Wilshire, 68

Janet Wilshire age 68, was called home on February 23 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, with her daughters near.

She will join her mom Joy Rice and stepdad Sam Rice, her grandparents Ruby and Sam Foster, and Father Rudolph Humphrey. She leaves behind her daughters Andi Dotson (husband Derick Dotson) and Jessi Wilshire. Her grandchildren who she loved dearly Madison Wilshire and Emerson Wilshire. Sister Peggy Hundley (husband Anthony Hundley) Brother Jim Humphrey. Her niece Carly Cechini, nephew Ryan Humphrey (wife Ashley) niece Holly Hinton (husband Chris), and her great nephew and nieces. Aiden, Asher, Anna, Donavon, and Lily. Janet worked for Galbraith Labs for 44 years as a lab chemist. She enjoyed her dogs, being outside, and loved the ocean.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 pm with a funeral service at 6:00 pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

