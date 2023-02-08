James (Jim) H. Bennett, Harriman

James (Jim) H. Bennett of Harriman, Tn, was reunited with the love of his life on February 6, 2023.

Born in Harriman in 1933, Jim was an Industrial Engineer in the textile industry for 49 years. He met his wife of 69 years (Joella) at Ft. Sanders Hospital, where she was a nursing student and he worked as a hospital orderly while attending the University of Tennessee. Jim served in the U.S. Army and returned to Harriman upon completion of his service.

Jim & Joella transferred throughout the south during his career and ended up back in Harriman for his last assignment before retiring.

He is survived by his adoring children; Teresa Wampler (Dennis), Kim Milburn (Randy), and David Bennett (Lori). He was so proud of his grandchildren Matt Sirmans (Gina), Sarah Bullington (Eric), Amy Neshat, Sam Cummings, Jake Bennett, and Sam Bennett. Jim and Joella felt blessed to have seen their love extend to include great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Carolyn, Kylie, Abby, Ben, Reid, and Ollie.

Surviving siblings include his sister Shirley Denton and brother Fain (Butch) Bennett.

Jim’s life will forever be remembered as an adoring loving husband, a father who taught his children what love and family are all about, and faithful friend. He was the “gold-standard” by which all men should strive to attain.

Forever missed,

Teresa, Kim, and David

