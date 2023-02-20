James Edwin Mills Jr, Kingston

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

James Edwin Mills, Jr., age 65, of Kingston, but formerly of Meridian, Mississippi, raised in Robbins, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.  He was born July 10, 1957, in Meridian, Mississippi, and retired from the United States Navy, later reenlisting in the United States Air Force where he served his county proudly. While serving in the military he worked with some boy scout troops who got very sick and was brought to his base, receiving commendation for his service. James was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and Karaoke dancing. He never met a stranger and was a great friend to all. Preceded in death by his father, James Mills, Sr.; and brother, William Lamarr Mills.    

SURVIVORS  

Loving Wife of 41 years                    Sherry Elizabeth Baughman Mills of Kingston 

Precious Mother & step-father         Mary Elizabeth Ivy & Mike of Kathleen, GA 

Children                                             James E. Mills, III of Vancleave, MS 

                                                           Lamarr William Mills & wife, Ginger of Bayou La Batre, AL 

                                                           Randy Lee Mills of Vancleave, MS 

10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren 

Sisters                                                 Deidra and Jennifer of GA     

Sister-in-law                                       Pam Whittem of Littlerock, AK 

Special Friend                                    Joan Perona of Kingston, who was like a sister for over 40 years 

                                                             and was deeply loved. 

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date which will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, or by calling the office at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements. 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Edwin Mills, Jr., please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Nancy Louise Henderson Hightower Alley, 94, Clinton

Nancy Louise Henderson Hightower Alley, age 94, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: