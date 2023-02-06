James Edward Ledford Sr, Deer Lodge

Mr. James Edward Ledford Sr., age 77 of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. James was a proud member of the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Ledford and Ethel Fielding Ledford

And two sisters: Evelyn Husky and Linda Bridges

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years: Mary Garrett Ledford

Two sons: Jimmy (Jeannie) Ledford and Clifford Ledford

Two daughters: Shawnna (Trevor) Loy and Tonya (James) Andrews

Five grandchildren: Rachel Andrews, Chloe and Hunter Coffman, Ethan Greenway, and Jonas Ledford

One brother: Denny Ledford

Five sisters: Della and Wanda Ledford, Carrie Henderson, Delsie Everett, and Wilma McClain

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will meet at the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM for the memorial service. Pastor Terry Potter will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Edward Ledford Sr.

