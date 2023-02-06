James Edward Ledford Sr, Deer Lodge

Mr. James Edward Ledford Sr., age 77 of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. James was a proud member of the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Ledford and Ethel Fielding Ledford
And two sisters: Evelyn Husky and Linda Bridges
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years: Mary Garrett Ledford
Two sons: Jimmy (Jeannie) Ledford and Clifford Ledford
Two daughters: Shawnna (Trevor) Loy and Tonya (James) Andrews
Five grandchildren: Rachel Andrews, Chloe and Hunter Coffman, Ethan Greenway, and Jonas Ledford
One brother: Denny Ledford
Five sisters: Della and Wanda Ledford, Carrie Henderson, Delsie Everett, and Wilma McClain
And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.
The family will meet at the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM for the memorial service. Pastor Terry Potter will be officiating.
