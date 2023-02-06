James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, Clinton

It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to oldest child.

As a young tadpole of about 4, his beloved mother Della passed away leaving him and his siblings without their Momma – a hard void to fill. Jimmy was a very loving and giving person all around, helping anyone that asked. He worked in the construction field until he became disabled. Jimmy loved his mountain music. He was self-taught and loved playing his Banjo or Guitar with anyone that wanted to play. Some of his playing buddies were members of the “New River Boys”. He especially loved to play music with Tommy Phillips. Jimmy, like his Pap John, had a green thumb. He enjoyed planting his vegetable garden each year giving food to family and neighbors alike. He also enjoyed tinkering in the yard and tending to his beautiful flower beds with the help of his oldest grandson, Jason, and other grandchildren under his care. He was passionate about his love for the outdoor sports of hunting and fishing. He loved watching his Western Movies and his UT Sports!

Jimmy is preceded in death by his beloved wife Corene (Powers) Davis, in addition to his parents John Davis & Della (Byrge) Patterson Davis, Stepmom Angeline (Carroll) Davis, Paternal Grandparents; James Ransom & Emily (Phillips) Davis, Maternal Grandparents: Jasper & Jane (Phillips) Byrge. His 3 daughters; Brenda Sue (Davis) Kennedy Hensley and her mother Nancy Seiber Kennedy, Wanda (Davis) West Potter, and Sharon (Sherry) Dawn (Davis) Barison Daugherty. His brothers; Calvin Patterson, Gaston Patterson, Jr, Baby Boy John Davis, & Jerry Wayne Davis. His sisters; Laura (Davis) Foley Barnwell (Louis Foust) (Shag Barnwell), Mary Jane (Davis) Lee (Donal D. Lee), Robbie Davis, Sherma Ann Davis, Lottie (Davis) McGhee (Charles McGhee), Nancy (Bug) (Davis) Higdon (Frank Higdon), Viner Jane (Davis) Harness. His In-laws; Caleb & Minnie Foust Powers. Grandchildren: James David Garner, Jessica Davis Ivy, Great-Grandchild: Katelin Ivy, and brothers-in-law: Charlie Norris, and Kenny Nance. All gone, but not forgotten.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter Della Faye (DeeDee) (Davis) Bunch of Wartburg and son-in-law Jerry Hensley of Wartburg.

His grandchildren: Nancy Anissa (Phillips) Ward of Wartburg, Jason West & fiancé Amanda Phillips of Clinton, Robert & wife Kristy West of Clinton, Rebecca & husband Nicholas Cooke of Crossville, Carla Dyer & husband John of Crossville, & Sarah Garner of Crossville, TN, Danielle & Husband Sam Mcarrt of Oliver Springs, Daniel & wife Alexia Barison of Dallas, Texas. Bruce Barison of Clinton, Alisha Barison of Maynardville, Cody & wife Stormi Cierra Daugherty of Cookeville, TN. Michelle (Phillips) & husband Charles Bertram of Wartburg. Melanie “Lynn” (Phillips) and Chad Garner of Nashville, TN.

His great-grandchildren: Lyndsey, Jacob, & Chris Ivy, Adam, Braxton, Aidan & Colton Dyer, Amber, Lily & Alyssa Byrge, Elijah, Cannan & Weston Cooke, Watson & Kaleb Garner, Deanna, Blake & Aiden West, Camdan & Colt Mcarrt, Alexis Avina, Destiny, Desiree, Yadiel, Jayvyn, Jaliyah Barison, Steven & Jaxson Daugherty, Erika (Ward) Wollums, Jordan Ward, Madison, Kyleigh, & Ashlynn Norsworthy, Nathaniel & Brittany Bertram, Brooks, Blake, Bryce Garner.

His great-great-grandchildren; Destini Ward, Deacon Woolums, Kane Bertram, Rayna Knight.

Sisters: Louise (Davis) Nance of Signal Mountain, TN, Emma (Davis) Norris of Crossville, TN, Virda Maya (Davis) of Taylor, TX, Shirley (Davis) Childs, and Jim of Knoxville, TN.

Brothers: Ransom & wife Evelyn (Davis) of Harriman, TN, Charles & wife Vicky Davis of Chattanooga, TN, Benny Lee, Billy, Johnny, and Terry Dewayne Davis of Lake City, TN.

Brother in Law: Jimmy Harness of Lake City, TN.

And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces & Great Nephews, Cousins, and Extended Family Members.

Our family would like to extend our thanks to his Grandsons Jason and Robert West and Granddaughter Carla Dyer for taking care of their Papaw Jimmy after their Mom Wanda, his caregiver, passed and to the staff of Diveriscare for the care of Jimmy during his stay.

Special thanks to Stan Hatmaker for his personal assistance when called on with his acts of compassion and kindness and for helping our family every step of the way.

The family will receive friends at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 am -1:00 pm, on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derrick M. Hammond of Oak Valley Church, Oak Ridge, TN officiating.

His graveside service will follow the funeral service at Foust Cemetery in Medford, TN on Friday, February 10, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home to help with burial costs.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN in charge of all arrangements.

