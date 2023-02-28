Iva Sue Brooks, Kingston

Iva Sue Brooks age 80, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Iva was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband Joe Lee Dishner and husband, Larry D. Brooks; parents, Arlo and Grace Brooks; and grandchild Amanda Woody.

Survived by daughters: Diana Woody (Brice) of Kingston, Jo Ann Herron (Bron) of Kingston, Susanne Anderson (Jim) of Paint Rock, Leigh Ann Collins of Ten Mile.

Sons: Steven Dishner of Knoxville and Bill Dishner (Gina) of Kingston.

Brothers: Tom Brooks of Lenoir City and Norman Brooks of Sevierville.

Fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren.

The Family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Luminary United Methodist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brooks Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Iva Sue Brooks please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

