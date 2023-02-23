Homer Drew Adkins, 94, Oak Ridge

Homer Drew Adkins, age 94, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 21, 2023. One of six children born to Gordon Lindsay Adkins and Belva Lea Gaylor Adkins in Jacksboro, TN, Homer was a member of the Jacksboro Lodge #322 F&AM for over 65 years and a vital member of his beloved Robertsville Baptist Church for 60 years, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent in Oak Ridge.

Homer was very proud to serve in the US Air Force Mosquito Unit during the Korean War where he supported strategic air targeting of enemy artillery sites. Homer was adventurous, enjoyed seeing new places and traveling (he was an ardent geography trivia buff).

In his younger years, Homer was an avid water skier and was known to ski the entire length of Norris Lake without a break, just for fun! He loved fishing and proudly pulled out a 47” Muskellunge while in an aluminum boat that was too small for the fish, but he still got it and proudly kept it on the wall!

For 35 years, Homer worked at ORNL as a Reactor Operator at the ORR, HFIR, and Graphite Reactors. In retirement, he devoted his time to his beloved grandsons whom he taught to fish, learn about and respect nature, and rarely missed a ballgame. Homer treasured his family, and his favorite times were reunions and family holiday parties. He loved his church and early morning exercise family and has truly missed them.

Homer was always quick with a bright smile, a friendly handshake, caring hugs, and was always looking for the best in everyone. He loved his family above all else and they loved him so very much. His handsome smile has now brightened as he joyfully rejoins his son, wife, and all those waiting before.

Homer is preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy; and son, Alan. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Adkins McBrearty & husband, Joseph; grandsons, Austin Ponce (Diana Lowrie) and Christian Ponce (Nicolette Manilla Ponce); great-grandsons, Zaedyn Ponce and Liam Ponce; extended family, Audrey, James and Daniel Byrd; and an incredibly large, loving flock of nieces & nephews who adored their Uncle Homer beyond words.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Robertsville Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Nancy Vaughan and Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at 11 am Friday, March 3, 2023, at Campbell County Memorial Gardens in Jacksboro, TN. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

