Helen Wells Bailey, 96

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Helen Wells Bailey, age 96, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Groves of Oak Ridge. Helen was born June 28, 1926, to Roy & Dorothy Wells, and raised in the Solway Community. She married Harold Bailey in 1947 and they went on to have one son, Harold Glen. She was a longtime member of Robertsville Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #390. Helen was employed in purchasing at EG&G/ORTEC for 22 years and volunteered at Methodist Medical Center. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family & friends.

Helen was preceded in death by beloved husband of 34 years, Harold Bailey; son, Glen Bailey; parents, Roy & Dorothy Wells; and siblings, James, Neal, Jerry, Bob Wells, Neva Sands, and Joyce Sparks. Survivors include sister, Dot Savage; daughter-in-law, Lew Bailey; grandsons, Scott Bailey and Kevin Bailey & wife, Tracy; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Merissa, Andrew, and Addison Bailey; sister-in-law, Betty Wells; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Friday, February 10, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Edith Ladd, 91

Edith Ladd, age 91, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Roane Medical Center following …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: