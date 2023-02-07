Helen Wells Bailey, 96

Helen Wells Bailey, age 96, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Groves of Oak Ridge. Helen was born June 28, 1926, to Roy & Dorothy Wells, and raised in the Solway Community. She married Harold Bailey in 1947 and they went on to have one son, Harold Glen. She was a longtime member of Robertsville Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #390. Helen was employed in purchasing at EG&G/ORTEC for 22 years and volunteered at Methodist Medical Center. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family & friends.

Helen was preceded in death by beloved husband of 34 years, Harold Bailey; son, Glen Bailey; parents, Roy & Dorothy Wells; and siblings, James, Neal, Jerry, Bob Wells, Neva Sands, and Joyce Sparks. Survivors include sister, Dot Savage; daughter-in-law, Lew Bailey; grandsons, Scott Bailey and Kevin Bailey & wife, Tracy; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Merissa, Andrew, and Addison Bailey; sister-in-law, Betty Wells; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Friday, February 10, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

