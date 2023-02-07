Helen Jane Nelson Cook, Oakdale

Mrs. Helen Jane Nelson Cook, age 73, a resident of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born August 2, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a lifelong resident of Oakdale. Mrs. Cook was of the Christian faith. Helen touched the hearts and lives of many while serving as an L.P.N. with Michael Dunn where she was also affectionately known as “Granny” to her patients and fellow coworkers. She dearly loved her patients and her dogs. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking cakes. She was also known for her Bar-B-Q and even did some catering with Bar-B-Q and Wedding Cakes. Being an adventurous and accomplished individual, she was not only an accomplished cook and caterer, but also a pilot, and enjoyed fishing and archery hunting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Dorothy Nelson; husband, Fred Cook; brothers, Ricky Nelson, Mark Nelson, Bobby Joe Nelson; and sister, Susie Baird.

Survivors include:

Children: Christine Woods of Roanoke, VA

Gary Dale Woods of Oakdale, TN

Granddaughters & Spouses: Heather Nicole Silvester (Edward) of Roanoke, VA

Tayler Shea Mullins (Dalton) of Roanoke, VA

Great Grandson: Kade Mullins

Brothers & Sisters: Joyce Miles of Greeneville, TN

Judy Zumstein (Mike) of Oakdale, TN

George Nelson (Brenda) of Knoxville, TN

Freddie Nelson of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends

And her beloved dog, “Harley”

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Cook Family Cemetery; 351 Sexton Loop Road; Oakdale, TN 37829 with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Jane Nelson Cook.

