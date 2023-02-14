Helen Collins, 88

Mrs. Helen Collins was born June 4, 1934, and passed away on February 12, 2023. She is preceded in death by her father, Arnold Henry Adcox, mother, Lula Dell Letner, brother, Ernest Adcox, husband, Leonard (Shorty) Collins, and son, Stephen Collins. She is survived by:
Children: Geneva Johnson (Michael) of Crossville, Tennessee
Betty Porter of Harriman, Tennessee
Cathy Collins of Kingston, Tennessee
Ricky Collins (Rene) of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Carria Gonzales, Stephanie Collins, Drew Meredith, Seth Meredith, Jake Marlow, Jody Dale Hackler, Kassey Collins, Derrick Collins
Great Grandchildren: Patrick, Reagan and Madison Gonzales, Trent Marlow, Bodhi Collins
Brother: Ralph Adcox of Harriman, Tennessee
Sisters: Louise Shillings of Harriman, Tennessee
Joyce Christmas (Alvin) of Harriman, Tennessee
She was raised in Rockwood and loved her school years and the girlfriends that became lifelong friends.
She married Shorty Collins on October 4, 1952, and had 5 children who were the lights in her life.
She made her own clothes while growing up and became a skilled seamstress who loved to make her children’s clothing- they loved it too! Late in her retirement years she sewed for other people.
She was a hard worker to help provide for her family and worked full-time at Roane Hosiery while raising her children.
She provided so much love to her family and her children were always her #1 priority.
She was a woman of strong faith and attended Pond Grove Baptist Church while growing up as a young adult and became a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and remained a member until her death.
She will be missed by all those she touched in her life and will remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.
The family will be receiving friends Friday, February 17, 2023, at the chapel of Evans Mortuary from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Deacon Ed Brown officiating. Graveside and Interment services will be held at Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Collins.