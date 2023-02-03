GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13

Brad Jones 4 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.  

For the safety of visitors and efficiency of operations the road and all trails and campsites within the Greenbrier area will be closed to all motorist, cyclist, hiker and backcountry camping use during the road repair. The closed area includes the road, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Old Settlers Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33.  

The road at the Greenbrier Ranger Station has been closed to vehicle traffic since July 2022 after flooding and rockslides made the road unstable and unsafe. Flooding also washed out culverts at Porters Creek beyond the Ramsey Prong Road intersection. Federal Highway Administration awarded a $410,000 contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries, Inc. out of Burnsville, NC to complete the road repairs and culvert replacements. 

After the area reopens, Ramsey Cascades and Porters Creek trails will remain closed until footlog bridges damaged during the flood event can be replaced and any other trail damage can be addressed for visitor safety. In addition, the Messer Barn will also remain closed until structural repairs can be made following wind damage that compromised the roof. 

Road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage. Hikers and backpackers should contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information. 

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Chairman Chuck Fleischmann Announces Additional Key Subcommittee Assignments for the 118th Congress

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Chairman …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: