Gerilda Armes, Petros

Gerilda Armes, 74, began the path that led her into the arms of Jesus Christ and the beautiful homecoming in Heaven with her family waiting for her on Sunday, February 19, 2023. We know they are as happy to be reunited with her as we are heartbroken to be separated, even for a short time.

Gerilda was preceded in death on this journey by parents Morgan and Carrie Armes; brothers Billy, Fred, Morgan Jr., Jimmie, Steve, Johnny, and cousin Sidney Armes; sisters Agnes Thompson, Carolyn Armes, Tate Trout, and Martha Armes, infant; loving nephew Joshua Crouch; and a host of numerous uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and friends.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Darrell Kingsley; beloved grandson Joseph Kingsley; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Randi Armes; special nephews Joey Sexton and Little Joe Armes; and a host of special cousins, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and friends she loved.

Gerilda retired after over twenty dedicated years to the Tennessee Valley Authority. She loved beauty and found it in reading, walking, being in nature, and loving and laughing with her family and friends. Above all, Gerilda had a defender’s heart who always made a way forward for her family, and we are so grateful for the time we were blessed to have with her.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Cathey officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gerilda Armes.

