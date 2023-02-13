George T. Ford Sr, Deer Lodge

George T. Ford, Sr., age 75, of Deer Lodge passed away on February 11, 2023. He was born to Doris George Ford and Mattie Lee Hulan Ford on March 13, 1947.

George loved being outdoor, fishing, watching sports, spending time with family, and was always so kind to everyone around him. He was a big help to the Wartburg Boys & Girls Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents Doris George & Mattie Ford; son Tommy Ford; sisters Margie Harris, and Lois Sexton; brothers Eugene Ford, Willoughby Ford, and Edward Ford.

George leaves behind daughter Denise Hall; son Erik Williams; grandchildren Gabby Hall, R.T. Hall, Michael Hall; great-grandchildren Erica Griffith, Zoie Queener, Eva Hall; sister Geneva McNabb; brother Gary Ford and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Rory Ford officiating. Interment will follow in the Albertson Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George T. Ford, Sr.

