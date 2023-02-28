Geneva Norton, Rocky Top

Geneva Norton of Rocky Top went to be with Jesus and her many loved ones peacefully at home on February 26, 2023. She was born on January 29, 1943, and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her. She was a lifelong member of Island Ford Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for most of her life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Claude David and Nancy Ann Hawkins, brothers Norris, Ronnie, Donnie, Jerry, and Lloyd Hawkins. She is also preceded in death by sisters Mary Sue Grant, Katherine Adrionick, Lilly Mae Hawkins, and Claudine Manning.

She is survived by loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Ronnie Norton, daughter, and wonderful caregiver Beverly Hill and husband Chuck, granddaughter and caregiver Tiffany Norton, son Rev. Randy Norton and wife Andrea, sister Faye Cooper and husband Curtis, sister Cherry Ann Lane and husband Pat, grandchildren Jesse Norton, Lilly Norton, & Jonathan Jenes. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews whom she cherished as well.

She loved and adored her friends, brothers, and sisters in Christ, at Island Ford Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all of the love and support they have received during their time of loss.

The family would also like to express their greatest heartfelt gratitude to Yasmin, Leslie, Sandra, Renee, Adam, and all of the wonderful folks at Amedisys Hospice Care for their great compassion and care given for Geneva. They were her angels on earth.

In lieu of flowers please send all donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Geneva Norton.

There will be a Receiving of Friends at Island Ford Baptist Church from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11th, 2023, and a memorial service to follow immediately after. Rev. Randy Norton and Rev. Mitch Wilson will be officiating. www.holleygamble.com

