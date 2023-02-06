Frances Scott Crisp, 80

Frances Scott Crisp, age 80, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Frances retired from Oak Ridge City Schools where she served as Director of Extended Childcare for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Frances experienced two great losses in her life with the unexpected passing of her husband and then later her son. Even with the insurmountable grief she endured, she persevered and continued living life to the fullest, as they both would have wanted her to. Frances especially loved being “Mamaw” to her five grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with friends, going out to eat, and shopping.

Frances was preceded in death by husband, Allen Crisp; son, Scott Crisp; parents, James B. & Mary Ann Scott; brother, Buddy Scott; and sister, Sally Josenhans.

Survivors include daughter, Molly Shelton & husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Sarah Facciani & husband, Andrew, Gavin Shelton, and Hunter, Beau, and Josie Crisp; daughter-in-law, Jodie Crisp; special nephew, Scott Josenhans & wife, Cathy; as well as many other friends, relatives, & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the S.C.O.T.T. Foundation at scottfoundationtn.org or to Calvary Baptist Church at calvaryor.org/give/.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. Family & friends will meet at 11 am Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for interment with Rev. Dr. Steve Mcdonald officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

