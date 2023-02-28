Ernest Eugene Frady Sr, Harriman

Ernest Eugene Frady Sr, age 78 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 1, 1944, in Cumberland County. He was an ordained deacon and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. He loved fishing, camping, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Verden & Joyce Frady; infant child: Irene Frady; Brother: James “Puggy” Frady; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by:

Wife of 56 years: Rose Frady

Daughters: Tammy Turpin (Jimmy)

Delores Sandlin (Ivan)

Son: Ernest “Jip” Frady (Teresa)

Host of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Sisters: Brenda Bowling

Wilma Jean Richardson (Tommy “Cotton”)

Brothers: Charles “Dick” Frady

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. David Bailey officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ernest Eugene Frady Sr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

