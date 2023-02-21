Emory Valley Dental Clinic to host extraction clinic March 17

Photo from Omega Dental

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct a special teeth extraction clinic, for adults (age 19 and older) only, on Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Extractions will cost $25(cash only) per tooth. This will include an exam and X-ray.

Appointments are recommended; call (865) 264-6356 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted, but those will have to wait until a dentist is available.

The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry Dickens office building.

