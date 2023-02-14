Elizabeth H. Tomlinson, 92, Kingston

Elizabeth H. Tomlinson age 92 of Kingston passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She attended Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from Y-12.

Preceded in death by husband, Willard “Tommy” Tomlinson.


Survived by sons; Joel and Roger Tomlinson, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.


Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matthew Peters officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Tomlinson Family.

