Elizabeth H. Tomlinson, 92, Kingston

Elizabeth H. Tomlinson age 92 of Kingston passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. She attended Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from Y-12.



Preceded in death by husband, Willard “Tommy” Tomlinson.



Survived by sons; Joel and Roger Tomlinson, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Matthew Peters officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Tomlinson Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elizabeth H. Tomlinson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

