Edith Marie Johnson, Wartburg

Born October 8, 1946, in Orange County, Texas to parents Joseph William and Dollie Mae Ellis, Edith Marie Johnson passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband of 40 years by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Edith was an almost-life-long resident of Wartburg.

She had a love of music, dancing, fishing, cookouts, swimming, and being at the beach; she loved nothing more then spending time with her family. When Edith wasn’t working, she was busy spoiling her grandchildren. Her smile would light up the room and her hugs would warm your heart. Edith’s sweet, kind, and loving spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, George, and wife Shirley Ellis; son, Mickey Lynn Goad.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson of Wartburg; Daughter, Cathy Potter and husband Don of Frankfort, TN (Cassie, Don, Chad); Daughter, Teresa Pierce of Oliver Springs (Crystal, Sara, Jonathan, Karan); Son, Clyde Goad of Wartburg (Jodie); Daughter, Tammy Mullins of Clinton (Robert Lee, Delicia, Tabatha), and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, with funeral services following at 7:00 PM, officiated by Brother Gene Garrett. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Marie Johnson.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Edith Johnson, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

