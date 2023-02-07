Edith Ladd, 91

Edith Ladd, age 91, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Roane Medical Center following a brief hospital stay after a fall at home. Edith was diagnosed with aphasia in 2019, a condition she battled privately with dignity and grace. She was born and raised in the Wheat Community of Roane County. She retired from Harriman Utility Board after a long career as administrative assistant to the manager. Until her diagnosis, Edith was a faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Della Copeland, brothers: JL and JT Copeland, and sister: Ruth Thacker.



Edith met RW Ladd at the skating rink, a meeting that would lead to 71 years of marriage, and grow a tight-knit family who will forever honor her memory. Survivors include: husband, RW Ladd; son, Steve Ladd (Tami), grandchildren Matt Ladd (Leslie) and Ryan Ladd (Allie); great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Harper, Kennedy, and Lincoln. Also surviving are half-sisters, Josephine Westmoreland (Gary) of Rockwood and Wanda Powers (Don) of Oakdale; brother JH Copeland (Linda) of Indiana; niece Carol Prevo (Jerry) of Arizona.



Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial, to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kennedy Ladd Foundation at KennedyLadd.org or mail to PO Box 932, Kingston, TN 37763. Donations can also be made to South Harriman Baptist Church.

