Douglas Goad, Sunbright

Douglas Goad, 57 of Sunbright Tennessee passed away on February 8, 2023.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Patricia Goad, brothers Mitchell, and Greg.

Doug is survived by his sons Dewayne (Amber) Goad, Dustin (Alycia) Goad and grandchildren Hayden and Konnor Goad, sister Vicky Goad and niece Charlee Nelson and nephew Dillion Nelson, and a host of cousins and extended family.

Family is respecting his wishes of no services.

