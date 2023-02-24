Doris Jean (DJ) Robbins Disney, Rocky Top

Doris Jean (DJ) Robbins Disney of Rocky Top Tennessee left this world on February 15, 2023, after experiencing complications from diabetes and pneumonia. She was born in Lake City Tennessee to Earl Sevier Robbins and Clara May Cox Robbins on March 3, 1951. She was a graduate of Lake City High School, class of 1969, and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronald Robbins. She is survived by her long-time companion Lewis (Butch) Laurendine, her brothers James Robbins and Larry Robbins and their wives Madalyne and Sherry, her daughter, Beth Ann Disney Bertram and husband Maxwell Bertram, her grandson Magnus Vann Thomas Dickinson, her bonus grandsons Joshua Bertram and Alexander Bertram, her nieces Marcie Marlow, and Jennifer Robbins, her nephews Tyler Robbins and Tim Robbins, her great-niece Kirsten Straut, several younger great nieces and nephews that were special to her, and many life-long friends that she thought of as family.

She was an avid gardener and had an immense talent with plants and flowers. She was a kind, loving friend to many with only one enemy being the groundhog living under her garden house that she couldn’t defeat. She and Butch enjoyed travelling to warm places and sailing in their younger years. She was a Vol For Life and enjoyed football. She was an amazing cook and made the best cornbread. The joy of her life was her grandson whom she helped shape into a fine young man. She loved her bonus grandchildren as her own and was their strongest advocate.

Doris Jean chose to be cremated and graveside burial services will be held at a later date in Sunset Cemetery where she will lay to rest with her parents and brother.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Jean (DJ) Disney, please visit our floral store.

