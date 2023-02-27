Donna Mae Clark, Harriman

Donna Mae Clark, age 73 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her home. Donna was born in Albany, Missouri, on March 9, 1949, to the late Edgar Ira Farnsworth and Aletha Fern Salsman Farnsworth. Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Clark; sister: Carolyn Sue Griffith; brothers: Larry Farnsworth, Gary Farnsworth; and grandson: Jeffery Douglas Fish. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children:

Daughter: Christine (Chris) Lininger of Harriman, TN

Sons: Doug Fish, Willie Fish, and Randy Fish of Albany, MO

10 Grandchildren

Several great-grandchildren

Stepchildren: Randall (Debbie) Clark of Cleveland, TN

Jason (Melanie) Clark of Cleveland, TN

Brothers: Richard (MaDonna) Farnsworth of Indianola, IA

Roger (Teresa) Farnsworth of Omaha, NE

Donald Farnsworth of Grant City, MO

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Donna Mae Clark.

