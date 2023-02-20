Donald Edwin Price, 82

Mr. Donald Edwin Price, age 82 passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on March 26, 1940, in Anderson, Indiana. He was the owner of Birds and More. Mr. Price attended Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mattie Ruth Price, great Grandchild Melanie (Lanie) Couch, brother Bill Price.

Survivors by:

Wife: Greta J. Price of Spring City, Tennessee

Daughter: Veronica Bratcher of Justin, Texas

Daughter: Mitzi Shelton of Hiran, Georgia

Son: Donald Edwin Price Jr. of Spring City, Tennessee

Son: George Leonard (Rusty) Price of Spring City, Tennessee

Son: Jason Price of Spring City, Tennessee

Daughter: Lydia Tharp (Seth) of Maryville, Tennessee

9 Grandchildren: Natasha & Clayton Price, Justin Bratcher, Jessica Couch, Fleshia Gillingham, Nikki & Sommer Shelton, Bella & Ava Tharp

11 Great Grandchildren: Mattie Couch, Morgan Gent, Grayson & Owen Romine, Mariah, Preston, Lyla, Miya & Braxton Smith, Jaylon, Brayden, & A. J. Shelton

Bird Baby: Abigail

Brother: Ralph Price

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law: Edward & Joann Janow

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Gateway Baptist Church 109 E Rockwood St, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Leffew officiating. Interment and Graveside services will be held at the Spring City Memorial Garden Cemetery in Spring City, Tennessee following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Donald Edwin Price.

