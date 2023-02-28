Don Herman Hern, Wartburg

Mr. Don Herman Hern, age 82, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. Don was born August 10, 1940, in San Diego, California of Dutch parents. For many years he worked in environmental monitoring at the North American Aviation Science Center in Thousand Oaks, California. Over the years, he changed employers and worked in the San Francisco area, St. Louis, Missouri, and Washington, DC before retiring to Tennessee in 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph Horr and Maricha Krupp.

He is survived by one cousin: Warren Whittier of Seattle, Washington.

And his devoted friends: Bill Manning and Shirlee Grabko of Maynardville, who would like to thank the Life Care Center of Morgan County and Don’s hospice nurse, Heather Shannon, for their kind and devoted care.

All services will be private. Mr. Hern will be laid to rest in Montgomery Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Don Herman Hern.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Don Herman Hern, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

