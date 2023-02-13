Dolores Brackett Leffew, Rockwood

Dolores Brackett Leffew, age 82 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was born on October 26, 1940, in Ft. Payne, Alabama. She was a graduate of Erlanger Hospital School of Nursing, Tennessee Technological Institute, and the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Nursing where she obtained her Master’s Degree. She later retired as a nurse practitioner from TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant and the Kingston Fossil Plant. She is preceded in death by her parents: James Lee Frank Brackett & Cora Belle Adams Brackett; Sisters: Annie Sutter & Carmen Brackett; Brothers: Egbert Brackett & Wayne Brackett. She is survived by:

Sons: Greg Leffew (Kim)

John Leffew (Megan)

Grandchildren: Clara Leffew & Kyle Leffew

Along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family and friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET for a graveside service with Pastor Paul Phelps officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ivy Dolores Brackett Leffew.

